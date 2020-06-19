GAMING  

Haim share atmospheric new track ‘Gasoline’

The latest from 'Women in Music Pt III'

By Nick Reilly
Haim
Haim CREDIT: Press

Haim have shared ‘Gasoline’, the latest release to emerge from their forthcoming third album.

Ahead of releasing ‘Women in Music Pt III’ next Friday, the Los Angeles trio debuted the track on Instagram by way of a video that sees them performing in their home studio.

The track sees Danielle Haim tackling drums and vocals, flanked by her two sisters.

here’s a new song ‘gasoline’

It follows on from a recent Tiny Desk Concert, which saw the three sisters debuting new tracks while in lockdown.

Shared by NPR earlier this week, Haim performed ‘The Steps’, ‘I Know Alone’ and ‘Summer Girl’.

Haim’s latest record will be released June 26 through Polydor. Ahead of its release, NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star review, saying the “experimental and emotionally charged album is their best yet”.

“On the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You’, they regularly push themselves out of their comfort zones, experimenting with glitchy electronics (‘I Know Alone’), slatherings of sax (‘Summer Girl’), and dubby syncopation (‘Another Try’, which feels like a sparkier sibling to Lana Del Rey’s cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’).

“Between all of the new, though, the sisters are still experts at deploying irresistible rock,” NME wrote.

