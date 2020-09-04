Haim have released a new batch of remixes, titled ‘The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1’.

The record features five reworkings of their single ‘Summer Girl’, which features on their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Included in the bundle are remixes by Lauren Auder, mmph, Amber Mark, Solomonophonic and Jack And Henry. You can see the full tracklisting and listen to Solomonophonic’s squelchy and woozy ‘Slooey Gooey Remix’ below.

‘The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1’ tracklist is as follows:

‘Summer Girl (Lauren Auder & mmph Remix)’

‘Summer Girl (Amber Mark Remix)’

‘Summer Girl (Solomonophonic Bouncey House Remix)’

‘Summer Girl (Jack And Henry’s Yellow Smiley Remix)’

‘Summer Girl (Solomonophonic Slooey Gooey Remix)’

‘Summer Girl (Video Version)’

Haim released their third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ in June. In a five-star review, NME said: “By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, Haim have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable. It’s a thing of great beauty.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week (September 3), it was confirmed that Alana Haim is set to star alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new ‘70s drama. The film, which is tentatively titled Soggy Bottom will be set in the San Fernando Valley and will mark both Haim and Cooper Hoffman’s film debuts.

Anderson designed the artwork for the band’s new album and shot the videos for ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Now I’m In It’, and co-directed the video for ‘The Steps’ with Danielle Haim.