Haim have surprised fans by releasing a new expanded edition of their acclaimed 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘ – featuring collaborations new with Taylor Swift and Thundercat.

The three sisters teased fans with a potential team-up with Swift earlier this week, before eagle-eyed fans spotted she was credited on a new version of the track ‘Gasoline’ on a page on ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), a service songwriters use to register their material for royalty payments.

Now, the new rendition of ‘Gasoline’ has been released as part of a longer version of their latest Grammy-nominated album, which also comes with a new take on ‘3AM’ featuring jazz fusion pioneer Thundercat. Check out the tracks below.

The full ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ expanded edition tracklist is:

Los Angeles

The Steps

I Know Alone

Up From A Dream

Gasoline

3 AM

Don’t Wanna

Another Try

Leaning On You

I’ve Been Down

Man from the Magazine

All That Ever Mattered

FUBT

Gasoline (feat. Taylor Swift)

3AM (feat. Thundercat)

Now I’m In It

Hallelujah

Summer Girl

Haim and Swift previously teamed up on ‘no body, no crime’, a country murder ballad from Swift’s second album of 2020, ‘evermore’. Last year, the trio shared a photo with Thundercat and expressed their admiration for the artist on social media:

This comes as Haim have also been confirmed to compose original music for a forthcoming animated Netflix film, The Witch Boy.

The Witch Boy will be directed by Minkyu Lee, who previously picked up an Oscar nomination for Adam & Dog.

Thundercat’s latest acclaimed album ‘It Is What It Is’ was released last year, and boasts collaborations with Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole and Zack Fox.

Swift meanwhile, released a re-recorded version of hit single ‘Love Story’ last week, taken from a newly recorded version of her 2008 album ‘Fearless’ which will be released in full in April.