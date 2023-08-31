HAIM tease that they’ve been working with Jai Paul on new music

In a new interview, HAIM have teased that they might have been working with Jai Paul on new music.

The Los Angeles-trio – made up of sister Alana, Danielle and Este Haim – performed their massive London headline show at All Points East on Monday (August 28) and spoke to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 about new music during their stop in the UK.

Along with discussing the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Days Are Gone‘, they were also asked about plans for the future.

The sisters shared that they “been working with some cool people”. “We played Jai Paul earlier; we might’ve been in the studio with him,” they teased. The band added that they “may or may not have been in the studio with him” and “cannot confirm or deny”.

HAIM have shared that they’re fans of the elusive British producer in the past. In a 2013 interview with The Fader, Danielle said that she once emailed the musician to express her admiration and invite him to a show. Three weeks later he replied with a complimentary message about her band.

Earlier this year, Paul performed his first ever live show at Coachella, ten years after the leaking of his unofficial debut album. It was followed by a London show, and he’s since announced an extra string of US, European and Australia live dates for 2023.

In honour of HAIM’s ‘Days Are Gone’ 10th anniversary, the sisters will be performing a gig at London Shepherd’s Bush Empire tonight (August 31), where they will perform their debut LP in its entirety.

It follows their huge London gig at Victoria Park, which NME said in a five-star review was a “return” to their “spiritual home”, with the band having credited the English capital and the UK as “the first place to ever embrace us so we actually call this home”.

HAIM recently reflected on 10 years of ‘Days Are Gone’ with NME, sharing that the record “completely changed our lives”.