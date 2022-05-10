Halestorm announce 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Halestorm have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand, slating a four-date headline tour for the first quarter of 2023.

Auckland fans are up first on the itinerary, with a gig at the Powerstation booked in for Tuesday January 31. From there, the Pennsylvanian hard-rock band will head to the Australian east coast, playing back-to-back shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney over the first week of February.

Tickets for the run go on sale at 12pm local time this Thursday (May 12), with a presale for Live Nation members running from the same time tomorrow (May 11). Find tickets for Auckland and Brisbane here, and those for Sydney and Melbourne here.

Marking their fourth time on Australasian soil – following runs in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – the new tour comes in support of Halestorm’s just-released fifth album, ‘Back From The Dead’. It came out last Friday (May 6) via Atlantic, and was supported by two singles: the title track and ‘The Steeple’.

Following up on 2018’s ‘Vicious’, ‘Back From The Dead’ was described by Halestorm as “a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery and still maintaining faith in humanity”.

Earlier this year, the band had a North American tour with Evanescence shaken up when their tour bus caught fire.

Halestorm’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

JANUARY

Tuesday 31 – Auckland, Powerstation

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 3 – Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 4 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre