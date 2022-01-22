Halestorm members unharmed after tour bus fire

Halestorm have confirmed that they are unharmed and safe after their tour bus caught fire in the middle of the night last week.

The US rock band just completed a handful of dates with Evanescence across the east coast of America yesterday (January 21), but the short tour didn’t go entirely smoothly.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger posted a photo of the burnt-out interior of the bus on Instagram on Thursday (January 20). “Old Halestorm had a night for the books. We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM,” he wrote in the caption.

“Fun fun. No one was hurt. The Worcester fire department got there and put the fire out. They were amazing. Our fearless security Steve pulled guitars and luggage out of the bay. We all lost some stuff, but it was just stuff.”

He added that investigators don’t know how the fire started but had confirmed it started in the bunk hall. “What matters is that no one was hurt,” Hottinger said. “The best part is that tonight, we will rock. Looking forward to playing some music and forgetting about things being on fire.”

Singer Lzzy Hale thanked the band’s fans for their “well wishes” on Twitter, saying she was “grateful that it was only stuff [that was lost to the fire] and no one was sleeping on the bus last night”.

Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. Like Joe said in his post,we lost some stuff, but so grateful that it was only stuff and no one was sleeping on the bus last night. I’m still shook, and emotions are a bit high today.But looks like the universe is not done with us yet! — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) January 20, 2022

“I’m still shook and emotions are a bit high today,” she added. “But looks like the universe is not done with us yet!”

In November, Hale and Evanescence’s Amy Lee teamed up to cover Linkin Park’s ‘Heavy’ on the two bands’ co-headline tour. The song was performed during Evanescence’s set, with Lee performing behind a piano.

Hale, meanwhile, became the first female Brand Ambassador for Gibson guitars last year. A new range of guitars and gear designed by the singer and songwriter were also been announced, with Hale also being named on the Gibson Gives Advisory Board.