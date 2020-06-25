Halsey announces debut poetry collection ‘I Would Leave Me If I Could’

Halsey has announced a debut collection of poetry called I Would Leave Me If I Could.

The pop star, whose latest album ‘Manic’ arrived in January, will release the hardback book on November 10 via Simon & Schuster.

According to an official synopsis, the project will collate “never-before-seen poetry of longing, love, and the nuances of bipolar disorder”.

Announcing I Would Leave Me If I Could on Twitter today (June 25), Halsey said: “I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this.

“I Would Leave Me If I Could, my first collection of poetry, is available for pre-order now.” You can see that message along with an image of the book below.

I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this. “I Would Leave Me If I Could.”, my first collection of poetry, is available for pre-order now. https://t.co/HqIrJJ8joM pic.twitter.com/0ImCfVVNuI — h (@halsey) June 25, 2020

The synopsis adds that “Halsey bares her soul” within the pages of her debut poetry collection. “Bringing the same artistry found in her lyrics, Halsey’s poems delve into the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness. More hand grenades than confessions, these autobiographical poems explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power.”

“Masterful as it is raw, passionate, and profound, I Would Leave Me If I Could signals the arrival of an essential voice.”

Meanwhile, Halsey has set up a special fund to support black artists and creators in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

She previously claimed to have been hit by rubber bullets while protesting in Los Angeles. “[The police] fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” she explained.