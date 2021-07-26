Halsey fans discover new song snippet in online game

Halsey‘s fans have discovered a snippet of a new song believed to be by the singer in a new online game.

The track appears to be taken from ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, Halsey’s forthcoming new album that is set for release next month.

The LXXXXP game, which can be played here, is a choose-your-own-adventure-style platform that encourages users to “choose your path and discover your destiny”.

Users are met with a series of images to choose from, including ‘The Barley Seeds’, ‘The Royals Plotting’ and ‘The Watchful Owl’. Once six images are selected, the user is then given a ‘destiny’.

If your destiny is "YOU DROWNED IN A FREEZING LAKE" you hear this snippet from #iichliwp ! pic.twitter.com/bEqftRhgU4 — Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) July 23, 2021

The Twitter account @HalseyUpdates listed all of the possible ‘destiny’ outcomes on Friday (July 23), revealing that the “You drowned in a freezing lake” outcome comes with a snippet of new music. You can hear the heavy new music preview in the above post.

@HalseyUpdates also noted that those users who manage to evade death in the game are directed to a site which is selling a limited edition ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ box set.

An hour-long accompanying theatrical film to ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ will also be released next month.

Written by Halsey, the film’s recent dramatic trailer revealed that the project “is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth”, adding: “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…”