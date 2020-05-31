GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Halsey hit by rubber bullet at George Floyd protest

"They fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired"

By Debbie Carr
Halsey. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Halsey has released a series of posts detailing her experience with police at the Los Angeles George Floyd protest, including an injury she received from being hit with a rubber bullet.

The singer attended the Black Lives Matter rally with Yungblud on Saturday (May 30). She livestreamed parts of the protest, including encounters with police. Yesterday, she took to social media to clarify she was not arrested and is safe, but many others aren’t.

Advertisement

“[The police] fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” Halsey posted with photos of the altercation.

“This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged. At close range it would have caused serious injury,” she wrote on a recent, since-expired Instagram story, cited by Stereogum.

“They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration. If you’re a follower of mine who ‘stays out of it’ but you’re mad I have a little bruise for doing nothing unlawful, then consider you ARE on our side. Because the reality of what happens to black folks everyday is worse than my bruise. So get involved. Sign. Donate. Share links. Do something.”

Halsey has compiled a list of organisations that support the Black Lives Matter movement, and is encouraging fans to donate within their means. On the day of posting (May 29) she stated her “initial contributions” are USD$100,000.

On Thursday (May 28), Halsey made a passionate Instagram post with a photo of George Floyd and links to both protest his death to state government and a memorial Go Fund Me page. In the caption she said, “if you have family and friends privileged enough to ‘stay away from this kind of news’ then take that fucking privilege away.”

Advertisement

A Twitter thread from the same day saw the singer calling out celebrities for “choosing to be silent” because “a brand is more important and they want to keep pocketing the money of racists.”

Halsey is continuing to protest. This morning (June 1), she tweeted: “Santa Monica I’m here I have medical supplies lots of it. They are masking.”

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.