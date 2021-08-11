Halsey shares tracklist for new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey has shared the official album tracklist for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

The singer’s fourth studio album was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is set for release on August 27 via Capitol Records.

Halsey revealed the tracklist for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ on social media last night (August 10) and confirmed that the record does not have any guest features.

“It feels very cool to have an album with no features again,” Halsey said. “It felt like this had to be entirely from my voice, similarly to [2015 debut album] ‘Badlands’. I can’t wait for you to hear everything.”

Weirdly enough it was always supposed to be about mortality and everlasting love and our place / permanence. It was just amplified by me being pregnant. Introduced new themes of control and body horror and autonomy and conceit. https://t.co/VNwbsVB7bi — h (@halsey) August 11, 2021

Halsey also explained to one fan that the album was “always supposed to be about mortality and everlasting love and our place / permanence”.

“It was just amplified by me being pregnant. Introduced new themes of control and body horror and autonomy and conceit.”

You can read the tracklist for Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ below.

1. The Tradition

2. Bells in Santa Fe

3. Easier than Lying

4. Lilith

5. Girl is a Gun

6. You asked for this

7. Darling

8. 1121

9. honey

10. Whispers

11. I am not a woman, I’m a god

12. The Lighthouse

13. Ya’aburnee

Last month Halsey shared the trailer for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’’s accompanying film, which is set to be screened in select IMAX theatres later this month.