Halsey joins cast of ‘National Anthem’ alongside Sydney Sweeney

Halsey will star in the forthcoming film National Anthem alongside Euphoria and The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney.

As Deadline reports, the film mark the directorial debut for American poet, critic and screenwriter Tony Tost, and revolves around the hunt for a rare, valuable Lakota ghost shirt. The film will be shot on location with the support of the New Mexico Film Office, with Native American activist Marcus RedThunder serving as a consultant.

A Page Fifty-Four Pictures and Brown Studios production in association with Creative Wealth Media, the film will also feature Cobra Kai‘s Paul Walter Hauser along with Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and newcomer Derek Hinkey.

In a statement, Tost said he was “truly honored to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film”. He added: “I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them.”

In his own statement, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert said: “We are thrilled to be working with Tony – as well as Alex, Sydney, Paul, Halsey and the rest of this great cast – on his vision of this inspirational and personal story of self-redemption and survival.

“I can’t imagine a more talented group of actors to personify the grit and vulnerability of these characters. The emotional transformations will be extraordinary.”

National Anthem will mark Halsey and Sweeney’s second onscreen role together. Last year, both were cast in The Player’s Table, an upcoming drama series based on Jessica Goodman’s best-selling novel They Wish They Were Us. The pair also appeared together on the music video for Halsey’s 2019 track ‘Graveyard’.

Earlier this week, Halsey announced a US tour in support of latest album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. The 22-date tour will kick off in May and feature support on various dates from Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts and The Marías.