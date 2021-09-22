Halsey, Kacey Musgraves and more for ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 47

Halsey, Kacey Musgraves and more have been announced as musical guests for Saturday Night Live.

READ MORE: Stunning Saturday Night Live performances by your favourite stars

The hit NBC show will return for its 47th season on October 2, with Musgraves set to appear alongside guest host Owen Wilson during the first episode. Halsey is due to perform the following week (October 9) while Kim Kardashian West takes on presenting duties.

For the next instalment (October 16), Rami Malek – who’s about to appear in No Time To Die as the new Bond villain, Safin – will host as Young Thug takes to the stage. SNL‘s final episode (October 23) will feature Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brandi Carlile.

Advertisement

You can see the full schedule in the post below.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this announcement! Live from New York it’s Saturday night!!” Carlile tweeted.

“Can you even believe we get to be on the same night as the wonderful Jason Sudeikis? Can’t wait to hug Ted Lasso’s neck!!”

Sharing an image of an SNL-branded baby grow, Halsey wrote: “Back to New York, it’s Saturday night.”

Kardashian West, who will present the show for the first time, added: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Advertisement

Halsey released their latest album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ back in August, with Musgraves’ new record ‘Star-Crossed’ arriving earlier this month. Carlile seventh studio effort, ‘In These Silent Days’, is due out on October 1.

Meanwhile, Young Thug’s second album ‘Punk’ will land just one day prior to his SNL appearance (out on October 15).