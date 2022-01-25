Halsey, Kid Cudi and J. Cole to headline Governors Ball 2022

Halsey, Kid Cudi and J. Cole will headline this year’s Governors Ball festival in New York – check the full line-up below.

The three-day event is due to take place at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York City between June 10 and June 12, 2022. Tickets go on general sale here at 12pm EST this Thursday (January 27).

Joining the aforementioned bill-toppers at the festival will be the likes of Migos, Jack Harlow, Flume, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Clairo, Roddy Ricch, Skepta, Beabadoobee, Japanese Breakfast and Soccer Mommy.

There’ll also be performances from Black Pumas, Paris Texas, Denzel Curry, 100 Gecs, Becky G and more across the weekend.

Organisers have promised further announcements in the coming weeks. You can see the first official line-up poster below:

J. Cole, who released his sixth album ‘The Off-Season’ last May, will also headline Rolling Loud Portugal and Tennessee’s Bonnaroo this summer.

Following a performance at Governors Ball, Halsey will top the bill at Reading & Leeds 2022 in support of her acclaimed fourth record ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. In March, the singer will receive the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, recently revealed plans to drop two studio albums this year. His seventh full-length, ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, came out back in December 2020.

After the cancellation of its 2020 edition, last year’s Governors Ball was pushed back to September due to ongoing COVID-related restrictions. It was headlined by Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone.