Halsey making new album with “no strict genre parameters”

Halsey has given fans a hint of the direction she’s going in for her next album.

Last week, the singer took to social media to answer several fan questions, one of which was about the progress of Halsey’s next record and what it would sound like. Halsey wrote: “As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached ‘Manic’. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)”

She added that the album so far includes “some of my best songwriting”. “a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’]”.

Halsey most recently teamed up with BTS’ Suga to release ‘Lilith’, for Diablo 4. ‘Lilith’ originally appeared on Halsey’s fourth album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. The new version of ‘Lilith’ featured a brand-new verse from BTS rapper Suga.

In June, Halsey said that the collaboration, which she described as “revolv[ing] around our mutual admiration for dark mythology”, had been a “longstanding dream” for the singer. Notably, the duo has previously collaborated on ‘Suga’s Interlude’, from Halsey’s third studio album ‘Manic’.

“Together, we were able to infuse the anthem with intricate narratives that encompass a wider range of emotions I wouldn’t have been able to tell without him,” Halsey said. “He added a whole new perspective to the song. Plus, it was just honestly really cool to do something so badass with my friend.”

Halsey had previously touched on her friendship with Suga and why they have such a special connection, saying that they are “strangely (and sometimes wordlessly) connected on a creative wavelength”.

Halsey’s 2021 album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ scored a four-star review from NME, with Nick Levine writing: “It almost goes without saying that this album is intense as hell and not exactly teeming with light relief. It’s also an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”