Watch Halsey and Marshmello’s vibrant new video for ‘Be Kind’

Halsey and Marshmello have shared the video for their recent single ‘Be Kind’.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the colourful clip sees Halsey dance through three different worlds while Marshmello makes cameos at various points throughout the three-minute video.

According to a press release, Halsey was forced to learn the choreography through FaceTime due to the video being shot during the coronavirus lockdown.

Watch the video for ‘Be Kind’ below:

Released back in May, ‘Be Kind’ follows Marshmello’s ‘Been Thru This Before’ featuring Southside and Saint Jhn.

Halsey released her third album ‘Manic’ back in January. It features the singles ‘Without Me’, ‘Graveyard’, and ‘You Should Be Sad’.

Last week, Halsey announced a debut collection of poetry called I Would Leave Me If I Could.

The pop star will release the hardback book on November 10 via Simon & Schuster.

According to an official synopsis the project will collate “never-before-seen poetry of longing, love, and the nuances of bipolar disorder”.

Meanwhile, Halsey has set up a special fund to support black artists and creators.

Dubbed the “Black Creators Fund”, the scheme will “provide financial support, resources and a platform” to creatives.