Watch Halsey cause chaos in period drama video for ‘Girl Is A Gun’

Halsey has shared a new music video for her song ‘Girl Is A Gun’, which takes place in a colourful period drama setting.

The track is taken from the star’s latest album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, which was released in August 2021.

The video was directed by Colin Tilley and features Halsey dressed in a big purple and green wig and voluminous, corseted green dress. Joined by a gaggle of female friends, they bowl around the streets of an old-fashioned town, drinking, dancing and knocking over apple carts.

Towards the end of the video, they ride out of town on horses, with only Halsey shown at its conclusion, standing precariously at the edge of a rocky cliff. Watch the video for ‘Girl Is A Gun’ below now.

Yesterday (February 4), it was announced that Halsey is set to star in a new film alongside Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney. The pair will appear in National Anthem, which will be the directorial debut of American poet, critic and screenwriter Tony Tost.

It follows the announcement last year that both Halsey and Sweeney had been cast in The Player’s Table, a drama series based on Jessica Goodman’s best-selling novel They Wish They Were Us.

Meanwhile, Halsey is set to embark on their North American Love And Power tour in May. The star will perform in only outdoor venues on the months-long trip, on which she will be supported by the likes of Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, The Marias and Abby Roberts.

In March, they will appear at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 to collect the Innovation Award. Speaking to NME in November, Halsey said she “wasn’t expecting” the award and was “very surprised” to be recognised with the nod. “But it’s really, really awesome – I think you start to get really sad and nervous about how your music connects when you’re not around to bring it to life and to know that it’s still resonating is really, really cool,” they added.