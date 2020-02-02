Halsey shuts down heckler calling out G-Eazy’s name at Miami show

Halsey stopped a recent performance in Miami to address a heckler who was repeatedly calling out her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy‘s name.

The ‘Manic’ singer was performing at a pre-Super Bowl BUDX event in Miami yesterday (February 1) when an audience member started repeatedly screaming G’s name.

“If you say G-Eazy one more fucking time, I will kick you out this building,” Halsey told the heckler. “I will kick your fucking ass, test me. I will kick your ass out the fucking club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Halsey was unable to identify the heckler so instead led the audience in a chant of “fuck that guy.”

Halsey and G-Eazy dated on and off from 2017 before ultimately breaking up the following year.

Watch Halsey address the heckler below:

halsey went off and didn’t give a fuck pic.twitter.com/sBSRoC7OIv — yari ⛓ (@yvritza) February 2, 2020

After the show, the singer/songwriter shared a message to her Instagram Story about standing up for yourself.

“Don’t ever let someone make you feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for yourself,” she wrote. “Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice.’ Love u.”

Halsey put out a response to her going off on a “fan” at her free show pic.twitter.com/dWFn24WnVU — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Chvrches and PVRIS are set to support Halsey across a number of dates on her upcoming 2020 tour.

The pop star, who released her third album ‘Manic’ on January 17, took to social media earlier in the month to announce the North American leg of her world tour.

Joining Halsey on the first run of shows, which begins in Seattle on June 2, will be Lauren Mayberry and co. The Scottish synth outfit will act as special guests along with Omar Apollo up until July 5.