Hot on the heels of her headlining appearances at Falls Festival, Halsey has teased a return to Australia later in the year.

The American pop star hinted at an Australian leg of her forthcoming Manic World Tour on the latest episode of The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast. In it, she told host Neil Griffiths that she “thinks” she’ll be back Down Under soon, adding that she “can’t give anything away, so I’m trying to keep my poker face right now”.

“The shows are bigger and better every time so any excuse that I have to come play in Australia, I’m going to take full advantage of, for sure,” Halsey added. Listen to the full podcast below.

Halsey’s Manic World Tour, in support of her recently released third studio album ‘Manic’, kicks off February 6 in Madrid, Spain. The singer will play shows throughout Europe, before moving through Asia and North America until the start of August.

Halsey’s latest album, ‘Manic’, arrived last Friday. The record features the hit single ‘Without Me’, as well as songs ‘You Should Be Sad’, ‘Finally // Beautiful Stranger’ and more. The singer will also contribute the song ‘Experiment On Me’, which was co-written with Bring Me The Horizon members Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish, for the upcoming soundtrack for the DC film Birds Of Prey.

Back in December, Halsey was one of many artists who played impromptu bushfire benefit shows in Melbourne after Falls Festival in Lorne was cancelled due to “extreme” weather conditions.