Halsey shares eerie trailer for new theatrical film ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey has announced a new film titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, a companion piece to their upcoming album of the same name – check out the trailer below.

Announced last month, the pop star’s fourth studio effort was produced by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails alongside Atticus Ross. It is said to be the singer’s “punk rock” record.

The album’s cover art and release date (August 27) were revealed last week with a 13-minute visual that was shot at New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Explaining the artwork, Halsey said that it “celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful”.

Advertisement

Today (July 13), it has been announced that the hour-long If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power theatrical film will be screened at select IMAX cinemas, presenting the album’s tracks alongside Colin Tilley–directed visuals.

Tilley previously helmed the official videos for Halsey’s singles ‘Without Me’ and ‘You Should Be Sad’.

Written by Halsey, a dramatic two-minute trailer states that the film “is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth”, adding: “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…”

We then get a glimpse of various unsettling scenes, with Halsey later giving birth to their baby. At the end of the snippet, the singer stands up from the throne previously seen on the ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ cover.

According to the official ‘Love And Power’ website, global IMAX screenings, cities and cinemas are yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale on August 3.

Advertisement

Sharing the ‘If I Can’t Have Love…’ artwork last week, Halsey opened up further about their new “concept album” and its aesthetic.

“It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore,” she wrote.

“The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”