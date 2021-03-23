Halsey updates fans on preferred pronouns: “I’m happy with either she or they”

Halsey has updated fans on their preferred pronouns, saying they are “happy with either she or they”.

Earlier this month, the singer thanked fans for their support after updating their pronouns in the biography section of her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Now, Halsey has shared a more extensive comment on the news, taking once again to Instagram to discuss preferred pronouns.

“For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns,” the singer wrote. “The inclusion of ‘they’, in addition to ‘she’, feels most authentic to me.

“If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best,” Halsey added.

ig story – iamhalsey pic.twitter.com/nTB4sqlwFk — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) March 22, 2021

The news of the updated pronouns came after Halsey opened up about their pregnancy on Twitter, explaining how they feel “it has leveled [their] perception of gender entirely”.

A few weeks ago, the singer took to Instagram to share how they have spent the past month reflecting on the pregnancy news, announced late last month.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body,” they wrote. “it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

In other news, Halsey recently branded Instagram filters “damaging” and “exhausting” and wants young fans to feel “brave enough” to be themselves.

“I’m exhausted with this industry of Instagram filters,” the singer said. “It’s gotta be damaging to your brain to constantly be looking at yourself through an altered lens and being disappointed with what your face actually looks like.”