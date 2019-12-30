Last night, several Falls Festival 2019 acts, including Halsey and Yungblud, played impromptu benefit shows in Melbourne after festival organisers cancelled the rest of its Lorne run due to “extreme” weather.

Falls Festival kicked off its multi-city leg in Lorne on Saturday (December 28) and was supposed to run until December 31. Halsey, Yungblud, Holy Holy and Peking Duk, who were due to perform at the festival on Sunday (December 29), announced last-minute shows across Melbourne to make up for their cancelled Falls Festival sets that night.

Halsey, Yungblud and Peking Duk performed headlining shows at The Forum, The Tote and The Espy, respectively. Meanwhile Holy Holy took over The Leadbeater Hotel, where they were joined by special guests Ali Barter and CLEWS. RAT!Hammock also played a show at The Gasometer Hotel alongside Totty and Bakers Eddy.

All the ticket profits from yesterday’s makeup shows will be donated to bushfire relief efforts via the Country Fire Authority and Rural Fire Service.

We’re incredibly bummed that Falls Festival Lorne had to be cancelled obviously an incredibly tough decision for the… Posted by RAThammock on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Earlier today (December 30), Yungblud recapped what went down at his replacement show with an Instagram video, saying the gig “turned out to be fookin mental”. “was so sad when falls fest got cancelled,” he wrote. “good old last minute rock n roll show.” The superstar also shared a video of himself doing the shoey. Watch it below.

mans back. every1 say thanks Zakk for the shoe. 🇦🇺🖤 pic.twitter.com/NOMFmfTN7A — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) December 29, 2019

Other Falls Festival acts such as G Flip, Baker Boy, Lime Cordiale, WAAX, These New South Wales, and Bad//Dreems have also announced replacement shows, which will happen tonight and tomorrow on New Year’s Eve.

Falls Festival will continue its events in Byron Bay, Marion Bay and Fremantle, as those shows have remained unaffected.