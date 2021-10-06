Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ film coming to HBO Max tomorrow

Halsey‘s accompanying film to new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ is coming to the HBO Max streaming service tomorrow (October 7).

The film, described as “a disruptive album and film experience from the mind of Halsey”, was previously only available to watch in IMAX cinemas.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Set to the music of Halsey’s fourth studio album, this one-of-a-kind film experience stars the two-time GRAMMY nominee as the young and pregnant Queen Lila. After a shocking event, Lila unlocks a paranormal power within and discovers her ability to create life (and end it).

“Offering a stunning visual treat for fans, this evocative, horror-tinged fairytale explores the labyrinth of sexuality and birth. ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. The album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film was produced by Halsey, Jamee Ranta and Anthony Li.”

Watch the trailer for the film and see the new HBO Max poster below:

Halsey’s new album, which was previewed with no pre-release singles, dropped in late August. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The music is fierce and fascinating. Produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ has cinematic moments that recall the duo’s gritty film scores, but isn’t simply ‘Halsey does industrial rock’. Frankly, it’s more complex and unexpected than that.”

Later this week (October 9), Halsey is set to bring ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ to the 47th season of Saturday Night Live, which kicked off last Saturday (October 2) with a performance from Kacey Musgraves, who channeled Forrest Gump in her rendition of ‘Justified’.

Halsey also recently shared a new remix EP of their track ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’, featuring reworks by Hot Chip, Underworld and more.