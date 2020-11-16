Hands Like Houses announce 2021 east coast tour

Hands Like Houses have announced an east coast tour for early next year, following the release of their 2020 EP.

Taking place in January, the band’s ‘Reflect’ tour will see them stop through New South Wales and Queensland before finishing up in Canberra. They will be supported by Agnes Manners. Tickets go on sale Thursday November 19 from 9am AEDT.

In a statement, vocalist Trenton Woodley described the tour as a chance to explore the new state of live music as Australia’s arts sector begins to reopen.

“The ‘Reflect’ Tour is a chance to slow down, take a breath and reflect on the challenges this year has presented, using that experience to inform a new take on the music it’s produced, the opportunities it’s given and the things that we’ve missed the most,” he said.

“These COVID-safe shows are our first real opportunity to return to live music in a way that doesn’t reject the ‘new normal’ but embraces it wholly, with a reimagined set and a uniquely intimate HLH experience.”

Hands Like Houses released their self-titled EP last month. The five-track record was the group’s first full release in two years.

The band recently covered Fuel’s track ‘Shimmer’ for triple j’s Like A Version series.

Hands Like Houses 2021 tour dates:

JANUARY

Friday 15 – The Factory, Sydney

Saturday 16 – Uni Bar, Wollongong

Wednesday 20 – The Northern, Byron Bay

Friday 22 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday 23 – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta

Sunday 24 – Sol Bar, Sunshine Coast

Saturday 30 – Abbey Theatre, Canberra