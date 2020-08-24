Hands Like Houses announce return with new self-titled EP

Hands Like Houses have announced their first full body of work in two years, in the form of a new self-titled EP, set for release on Friday, October 23.

In addition, the band have delivered another new cut from the EP with their latest single, ‘The Water’. It’s the second track we’ve heard from the EP, following the release of ‘Space’ in June.

Advertisement

“I picture the protagonist as some beautiful, fantastical, strange and surreal sea creature that has come to live among us, but wants to go home,” frontman Trenton Woodley said in a press statement.

“I feel like the voice of this song is one that has done its best to make a place to belong, but knows it doesn’t, can’t or won’t, and is trying to say a heartfelt, honest goodbye.

“Of course, that’s not to say there’s not a piece of me buried in that voice,” Woodley continued.

“I don’t think you get to come this far in life without wondering if you really belong to this particular path you’ve found yourself on, if there’s not somewhere else or someone else you’re meant to be. The harder the times, the bigger the question becomes in your mind. When it comes down to it, it’s a song about closing doors and opening new ones.”

The new EP follows on from the release of the band’s fourth album, ‘Anon’, in 2018.

Advertisement

The band will also play a live-streamed concert from their hometown of Canberra this coming Saturday (August 29) via their official website.