Hands Like Houses cover Fuel’s ‘Shimmer’ for Like A Version

Hands Like Houses put their own spin on Fuel’s ‘Shimmer’ for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (September 25).

Arguably Fuel’s best-known track, ‘Shimmer’ first appeared as a single from the band’s 1998 debut album ‘Sunburn’.

Listen to Hands Like Houses’ version below:

“This song in particular, I remember watching it on Rage. It was from a particular time where there were these big rock bands all over the airwaves,” recalled guitarist Alex Pearson after the performance.

“There’s always a sweet spot, because you could do a cover that’s exactly the same and a cover that’s totally different and neither of them work,” added lead singer Trenton Woodley.

“So it’s kind of [about] just bringing a flavour rather than changing the recipe.”

Woodley revealed that he lives “about five hours away” from his bandmates, so the group’s performance on Like A Version was the first time he had sung the cover live with the other band members.

As is customary for the segment, Hands Like Houses also performed an original track in the triple j studio. The band tore through recent single ‘The Water’, which is set to appear on their forthcoming self-titled EP.

The EP is set for release on October 23 and will be the band’s first full body of work in two years.

Today also sees the release of the band’s latest single ‘Dangerous’, also set to appear on the forthcoming EP.

Hands Like Houses first appeared on Like A Version back in 2016, when they offered up their take on No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’.