Handsome links up with Flowerkid and St. South for new single ‘Running Out Of Time’

Handsome (aka Caitlin McGregor) has shared a vibey new single titled ‘Running Out Of Time’, for which she’s joined forces with Flowerkid (Flynn Sant) and St. South (Olivia Gavranich).

A rough draft of the track began with Sant, who crafted the warbly and atmospheric synths, breakbeat-inspired drums and melodic hook in his home studio. McGregor and Gavranich were brought in to “weave their own stories into it”, and the song’s climax features an additional cameo by Chloe Dadd, who plays the guitar part.

In a press release, Sant said it was an “absolute pleasure” to be a part of the track. Gavranich echoed the sentiment, expounding in their own statement: “Handsome and Flowerkid are two of my favourite artists. I look up to them both immensely, so I was honoured when they asked me to jump on this track.

“Genre-wise it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done, and I’m so obsessed with it! It feels safe and nostalgic and Chloe Dadd’s guitar outro takes me back to being 16 and blasting Paramore on my MP3 player.”

Have a listen to ‘Running Out Of Time’ below:

‘Running Out Of Time’ comes as the first preview of McGregor’s forthcoming debut mixtape, a collaborative record dubbed the ‘Handsome Gang Mixtape’. That itself is yet to be formally detailed, but according to the aforementioned press release, it’ll see McGregor link up with a sprawling roster of special guests.

The record will also serve as the follow-up to McGregor’s second EP as Handsome, ‘Blame’, which arrived in June of this year via Dot Dash. It was accompanied by a self-directed short film of the same name; in an interview with NME, she described it as “as an opportunity to be really creative on a narrative level, and to turn it into something that feels iconic for the moment”.