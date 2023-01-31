Hannah Blackburn shares new single ‘Egg Song’, announces dates for album launch party

Hannah Blackburn has released ‘Egg Song’, the latest preview of her forthcoming debut album ‘I Want To Love You’.

“I wrote this song in the winter of a breakup, and felt the only way through it was to write it all out of me”, Blackburn said of the song in a press statement. “My heart was totally broken, and every morning I woke up and couldn’t feel the warmth of that person next to me anymore.”

‘Egg Song’ is the final single to be lifted from ‘I Want To Love You’, which is due for release on February 9. It is accompanied by a music video directed by Ursula Woods, which captures Blackburn as she completes various chores, plays the guitar, and drinks tea in a waterside lutruwita/Tasmanian home. Watch that below.

‘Egg Song’ follows ‘Elvis Presley’, ‘Ugly’ and ‘In Our Wires’, as the fourth and final preview of Blackburn’s debut album. Speaking of ‘I Want To Love You’ in a press release, Blackburn said the project “lean[s] into my love of storytelling”. The Melbourne/Naarm singer continued: “[I] pieced the songs together to tell a fluid story overall. Each song is a story of a different relationship, not always romantic.”

Blackburn will mark the release of ‘I Want To Love You’ with an album launch party in Naarm/Melbourne’s Thornbury Bowls Club on March 24. Prior to that, she’ll perform headline shows headline shows in Tasmania and Lonsdale throughout February, and will appear at Castlemaine’s Town Folk Festival. Blackburn will also perform a series of instore shows in Melbourne and Thirroul. Scroll down for the full list of Blackburn’s upcoming appearances.

Blackburn has released a handful of standalone singles over the years, including 2017’s ‘With Rest’ and ‘Did You Always Know’ and ‘Tiny Car’ in 2019. In 2021, she contributed vocals to the Ruby Gill track ‘You Should Do This for a Living’, alongside Angie McMahon, Maple Gilder, Mimi Gilbert and Hannah Cameron.

Hannah Blackburn’s ‘I Want To Love You’ album launch and appearance dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne (instore), Rocksteady Records

Saturday 11 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine, Town Folk Festival

Saturday 19 – lutruwita/Tasmania, MONA

MARCH

Sunday 19 – Dharawal Country/Thirroul (instore), Franks Wild Years

Friday 24 – Naarm/Melbourne, Thornbury Bowls Club

Saturday 25 – Wadawurrung/Point Lonsdale, The Lighthouse Arts Collective

Sunday 26 – Naarm/Melbourne (instore), Feminista Vinyl