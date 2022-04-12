Hannah Crofts tackles post-breakup angst on new Baby Velvet single ‘What The Hell Is Wrong With Me’

Hannah Crofts of All Our Exes Live In Texas has shared a dizzying new single as Baby Velvet, ‘What The Hell Is Wrong With Me’, on which she ruminates on her failures in love.

“Goddamn I’m fucking sick of being so full of self-doubt,” Crofts sings over a bed of warbly, fuzzed-out guitars, droning bass and a casual, hi-hat-forward drum beat. In a press release, the Melbourne folk-rocker explained that the song is about “breaking up and looking around at other people and thinking, ‘How are you doing it?!’”

She continued: “How do other people have long term partners? Long term relationships? Jobs. Houses. Families. Pets. What the hell is wrong with me? I have been joking though, since my most recent break-up, of changing the name to ‘Who The Fuck Would Break Up With Me?’.”

Check out the lyric video for ‘What The Hell Is Wrong With Me’, helmed by visual artist Kalindy Williams, below:

Expounding on the song’s conceptual origins, Crofts looked back to an experience she had in Texas, where she hooked up with a man “who kissed tongue first – I swear his tongue hit me [for five minutes] before his lips got there. Someone’s recently told me this is called ‘rolling out the red carpet’. And I thought, maybe I’m the one who has been kissing wrong all these years?”

‘What The Hell Is Wrong With Me’ is the third single from Crofts’ debut album as Baby Velvet, ‘Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else’, following the release of ‘Call Me’ last August and ‘Atlanta’ in March. The album itself is due out on May 27 via ABC Music – pre-order it here.

Also announced today (April 12) was a five-date run of launch shows for ‘Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else’, set to kick off at The Vanguard in Sydney on Thursday July 21. She’ll play to fans in Thirroul the following Saturday (July 23), before heading to Victoria in August for shows in Melbourne, Castlemaine and Point Lonsdale. Tickets are on sale now from Crofts’ website.

Baby Velvet’s ‘Please Don’t Be In Love With Someone Else’ tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 21 – Sydney / Eora, The Vanguard

Saturday 23 – Thirroul / Dharawal Land, Frank’s Wild Years

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Melbourne / Naarm, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 6 – Castlemaine / Dja Dja Wurrung Land, The Bridge

Friday 12 – Point Lonsdale / Wathaurong Land, Lighthouse Arts Collective