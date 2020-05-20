GAMING  

HANNAH makes official debut with single ‘Sweet and Sour’

Including a music video shot at Melbourne's Bakehouse Studios

By Eddy Lim
HANNAH shares debut single 'Sweet and Sour'
HANNAH. Credit: Supplied

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter HANNAH has made her official debut with a brand-new single, ‘Sweet and Sour’.

The track premiered with a music video, which you can watch below:

The clip was shot at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios in Richmond, and includes support from local artists Julian Steel, Ryan Schmidt and JAYDEAN, whom all featured in Kaiit‘s OG Luv. Kush pt. 2.

In a press statement HANNAH – real name Hannah Wilson – said, “I wrote Sweet & Sour about control in a relationship, where someone can turn something that seems so good and perfect, into the complete opposite.

“We have the power, the ego, and the control to let negative thoughts and emotions override opportunities for something good to happen in our lives. This song reflects just that, where control can turn something from so ‘sweet to sour.'”

A debut EP, produced by Steel, is currently in the works. While there’s no confirmed release date yet, Wilson promises more news to come in the near future.

Last year, Wilson was one of 40 emerging artists selected for the Nando’s Music Exchange in London, where she was mentored by Kwame and Nadia Rose. Since then, she has been performing all around Melbourne, including support for fellow Melburnians WILSN and Will Clift.

