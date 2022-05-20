Hanson announce 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

US pop-rock trio Hanson have announced they’ll return to Australia and New Zealand in November for a string of headline shows in support of latest album ‘Red Green Blue’.

The siblings will kick off the run at Perth’s Astor Theatre on November 6 before continuing along to Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before heading to Auckland to wrap up on November 19. See tour dates below. Tickets are on sale next Thursday (26 May) at 12pm local time, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday (May 24).

“This tour is an exciting chance to reunite with our fans all over the world and celebrate three decades of music,” Taylor Hanson commented in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We can’t wait to come together with fans across Australia and New Zealand, and share music live on stage once again.”

Advertisement

Hanson, best known for their 1997 hit ‘MMMBop’, were last in Australia in 2019 in support of their symphonic collection ‘String Theory’. That tour saw them take the stages alongside a symphony orchestra to reimagine their back catalogue.

The band’s forthcoming tour is in support of ‘Red Green Blue’, which arrives today (May 20). The record is comprised of three solo albums – one from each member – and has featured singles like ‘Child At Heart’, ‘Write You A Song’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’.

“Going into our 30th year as a band, we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen,” Isaac Hanson commented at the time of the album’s announcement.

“‘Red Green Blue’ is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms.”

Hanson’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Sunday 6 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Wednesday 9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 12 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Monday 14 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Wednesday 16 – Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 19 – Auckland, Powerstation