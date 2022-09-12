Happy Mondays share footage of Bez dancing at the altar at his wedding

Happy Mondays legend Bez married his long-term partner earlier this month – see him dance at the altar below.

The star, real name Mark Berry, tied the knot with Firouzeh Razavi on September 4 at St Mary’s Church in Kentchurch, Herefordshire.

This weekend (September 10) the official Happy Mondays Twitter account shared footage from the wedding, which sees Bez doing his iconic dancing at the altar.

“Sing hosanna to the King!!” the tweet reads.

See Bez dancing his way down the aisle below.

Sing hosanna to the King!! Bez & Frou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/80UgFk7Ci4 — Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) September 10, 2022

Earlier this summer Happy Mondays released a new EP, ‘Tart Tart’, in tribute to their late bassist Paul Ryder. Ryder passed away on July 15 at the age of 58.

In a statement, his surviving bandmates described him as “a true pioneer and legend” who will be “forever missed”. A cause of death is not yet known.

All profits from the release will be donated to MusiCares, a charity chosen by Paul’s daughter Amelia, who explained: “MusiCares is a charity that helps people in the music industry who are struggling with addiction issues.

“Fourteen years ago, Paul was given help and support from the organisation who helped fund extended outpatient care and therapy that enabled him to have 14 subsequent happy and productive years.”

She added: “Just two weeks ago he mentioned them in an interview and often expressed his gratitude and desire to pay their support forward so others could be helped too.”

Paul formed Happy Mondays alongside Shaun Ryder in 1980, playing through until their initial split in 1993. While not joining the band for their reunion in 2004, he did reunite with the Mondays for a further run of comeback gigs in 2012, which had continued until the present day.

Upon the news of Paul’s death, Ian Brown, Andy Bell and Haçienda DJ Dave Haslam paid tribute on social media. Brown hailed the late musician as “a great friend, a great musician [and] a great fella”.