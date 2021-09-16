Hard-Ons announce 2022 national tour

Hard-Ons have announced a national tour in support of their forthcoming 13th album, ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’.

The 11-stop tour will be spread across March and April next year, kicking off in the Gold Coast. Tickets are on sale here.

‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’ is due out October 8 through Cheersquad. Two singles from the album, ‘Hold Tight’ and ‘Lite As A Feather’, have been released so far.

The album and tour will be the first since Tim Rogers joined the band as their new vocalist. The You Am I frontman took over from Keish de Silva after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct and let go from the band. A proposed documentary about the band was also cancelled.

“I was already the luckiest goof in rock ‘n roll, and [now] I get asked to make a racket with my heroes?” said Rogers in an earlier statement. “Wake me up sometime, will ya?”

Hard-Ons’ 2022 national tour dates:

MARCH

Thursday 17 – Southport, Vinnie’s Dive

Friday 18 – Brisbane, The Zoo “Punkfest”

Saturday 19 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Friday 25 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL

Saturday 26 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel

Sunday 27 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 31 – Canberra, The Basement

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar

Thursday 7 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 8 – St Kilda, The Espy

Saturday 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel