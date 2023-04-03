Hard-Ons announce new album ‘Ripper ’23’ and national tour

The Hard-Ons have announced their 14th studio album, ‘Ripper ’23’, as well as a nine-date national tour to launch it.

The 12-song effort will be released on June 2 via Cheersquad, the independent label that also issued the band’s 2021 album ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’.

That last album was the first to feature new vocalist Tim Rogers (of You Am I fame), having joined the band in August of that year (replacing Keish De Silva, who was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct). It was largely written before Rogers’ induction, though, making ‘Ripper ’23’ the Hard-Ons’ first effort to include him in the entire process.

Before they drop the album itself, the band will release lead single ‘Apartment For Two’ on April 20. In the meantime, have a look at the cover art for ‘Ripper ’23’ below:

The Hard-Ons’ tour in support of ‘Ripper ’23’ will kick off in Ballarat on Thursday June 23, with shows in Torquay, Melbourne and Castlemaine due to follow in quick succession.

They’ll head to NSW for back-to-back shows in Wollongong and Sydney the following Thursday (June 29) and Friday (June 30), before wrapping up the tour with a trio of shows in Queensland: Maroochydore on Thursday July 6, then Brisbane on Friday 7 and the Gold Coast on Saturday 8.

Tickets for all nine of the shows are on sale now – find them here for Melbourne and Wollongong, and here for everywhere else.

The Hard-Ons’ ‘Ripper ’23’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 22 – Wathaurong/Ballarat, Volta

Friday 23 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 24 – Naarm/Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

Sunday 25 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel (matinee)

Thursday 29 – Tharawal/Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 30 – Eora/Sydney, Crowbar

JULY

Thursday 6 – Kabi Kabi/Maroochydore, Sol Bar

Friday 7 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 8 – Bundjalung/Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive