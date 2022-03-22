Hard-Ons postpone NSW shows after member tests positive for COVID-19

After only a week, the Hard-Ons’ national tour has been put on pause due to a case of COVID-19 among the punk outfit’s ranks.

Named for their 13th studio album, the Hard-Ons began their ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Take’ tour – their first with new singer Tim Rogers – over the weekend, performing three sold-out shows.

Per a press release issued this morning (March 22), the Hard-Ons confirmed that a band member (who was not named) had received a positive COVID-19 test, resulting in their self-isolation. “As a result,” the band wrote, “we’ve had to reschedule this week’s shows. These performances will however proceed on the following dates [see below]. Existing ticket holders do not need to do anything as tickets will automatically apply for the new date.”

Now, all remaining shows in NSW have been slated to resume in June, beginning at Wollongong’s La La La’s on the first of the month. The band’s performances in all other states and territories will proceed as currently advertised.

Upon the release of ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Take’, The Hard-Ons achieved their first ever Top Five album. From the effort came the singles ‘Lite As A Feather’ and ‘Hold Tight’, the latter being Rogers’ debut release with the band.

The Hard-Ons’ rescheduled NSW shows on the ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’ tour are:

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 2 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 3 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 4 – Avalon, Avalon RSL