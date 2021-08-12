Hard-Ons share ‘Hold Tight’, their first single with new singer Tim Rogers

Sydney punk veterans the Hard-Ons have shared their first single since announcing their new vocalist, Tim Rogers of You Am I, earlier this month.

Sonically, ‘Hold Tight’ leans heavily into the band’s power-pop instincts, with hooky guitars and an immediately memorable refrain, Rogers’ vocals sitting high in the mix.

‘Hold Tight’ is the first single to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming album (recorded with Rogers), ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’, which is due to arrive on October 8.

Listen to ‘Hold Tight’ below:

The news that Rogers had joined the band as their new frontman came on August 3. He joins founding members, guitarist Peter Black and bassist Ray Ahn, along with drummer Murray Ruse, who has played with the band since 2011.

In a press statement released at the time, Ahn said he was “thrilled to have [Rogers] on board,” adding that he is already “loving his contribution” to the band.

“I was already the luckiest goof in rock ‘n roll, and [now] I get asked to make a racket with my heroes?” said Rogers in a statement. “Wake me up sometime, will ya?”

Rogers joins the band after the removal of founding member Keish de Silva back in March, following accusations of sexual misconduct. A proposed documentary about the band was also cancelled in the wake of the allegations.