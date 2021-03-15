Hardcore act Stepson announce national album tour

Brisbane hardcore outfit Stepson have announced plans to tour nationally in May and June.

The five-piece will perform shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in support of their forthcoming debut album, ‘Help Me Help You’. The tour marks the band’s first live shows in over a year.

‘Help Me Help You’ is out March 26 and features the singles ‘The Entire History Of You’, ‘Run’, ‘Deeper Sleep’ and ‘Who Are We?’. The latter, the band’s most recent track, dropped last week.

Advertisement

Tickets to Stepson’s tour are on sale from 9am AEDT tomorrow (March 17). The band will be supported by hardcore act Bloom and metalcore group Rumours for all shows, bar their appearance in Perth. Attendance at the shows is restricted to those aged 18 and over.

On social media, the band wrote: “We are so thrilled to present to you the Australian dates for our ‘Help Me, Help You’ Album tour with support from our friends in Bloom & Rumours!”

“These are our first shows back in over a year & we can’t wait to take HMHY on the road.”

‘Help Me Help You’ will be the band’s first record since their 2015 EP, ‘Echoes In An Empty Room’. In the years since, they’ve released a handful of singles, including ‘Never Mind Me’ and ‘The Beautiful Lie’.

Stepson’s ‘Help Me Help You’ tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 28 – Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 29 – Brisbane, Brightside

Advertisement

JUNE

Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Stay Gold

Friday 18 – Perth, Lucy’s Love Shack