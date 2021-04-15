Harper Bloom announces debut EP, drops new single ‘Shaky Bones’

Harper Bloom has announced the release of her debut EP, dropping the lead single, ‘Shaky Bones’, today.

The Melbourne-based artist worked with producer Benjamin McCarthy (G-Flip, Alex the Astronaut, Gordi) on the new single, a warm singalong number the singer said in a press release was written on “a perfect sunny day”.

“I was sitting on the beach watching this couple who were behaving like friends that wanted to be lovers, but neither seemed confident enough to make the first move,” Bloom said. “It reminded me of times when I’ve been so in awe of people but too scared to ever let them know.

“I feel like you get so nervous and excited by the mystery of it all that it makes your bones shake.”

Coinciding with ‘Shaky Bones’, Bloom has dropped an official music video, directed by David Hansen (Anija, Slingshot).

In the clip, we see Bloom spending time beach-side, riding her bicycle, playing with her dog and generally enjoying a sun-kissed day.

Watch it below:

Bloom’s debut EP, entitled ‘Faith, Sex & Skin’, is said to be in keeping with the artist’s tales of vulnerability, same-sex love and self-acceptance.

Set for release in June, the EP will also feature previous singles ‘Mary’ and ‘Walk My Way’, ‘You’re The Music’ and ‘Sunflower Girl’.

Bloom has also announced a run of East Coast live shows, set to kick off in join to celebrate the release of ‘Faith, Sex & Skin’. Find full dates below and tickets available here.

Harper Bloom Faith, Sex & Skin’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 24 – Brisbane, O’Skulligans

Friday 25 – Sydney, OAF Gallery Bar

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, The Workers Club