Harper Bloom drops sun-soaked new song ‘Sunflower Girl’

Indie-folk artist Harper Bloom has dropped a sweet new song titled ‘Sunflower Girl’, and announced her final live show for the year.

The Melbourne-via-Perth songwriter wrote her new single during the winter months in Brooklyn, New York, performing the song live for the first time during her busking days on the streets of Manhattan.

According to Bloom, ‘Sunflower Girl’ reflected the continued experiences she shared with her partner in a unique perspective.

“I wanted ‘Sunflower Girl’ to reflect how we felt about life, detailing how the purest joy comes from simply being in each other’s company and enjoying unique experiences, rather than the pursuit of materialistic gains,” Bloom said in a press statement.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Sunflower Girl’ below:

The song marks the fourth single from Bloom, who released her debut single ‘Mary’ back in April. On that track, the 25-year-old collaborated with producer Benjamin McCarthy (G Flip, Thelma Plum, Megan Washington). Bloom followed that up with ‘Walk My Way’ and ‘You’re The Music’.

All four singles have been lifted from Bloom’s forthcoming EP, entitled ‘Faith, Sex And Skin’. A release date for that project has not yet been announced.

To cap off her productive year, Bloom has also announced a hometown show at Mojos Bar in Fremantle on Christmas Eve. Tickets are available here now.