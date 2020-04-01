Harper Bloom releases debut single and accompanying video for ‘Mary’

Indie-folk singer Harper Bloom has today (April 2) released her debut single ‘Mary’.

The 25-year-old Perth native collaborated with producer Benjamin McCarthy (G Flip, Thelma Plum, Megan Washington) to create ‘Mary’, enthusing about the inspiration behind her single in a press release.

“The single is essentially about not being afraid to be vulnerable and take risks, no matter who you are or how old you are,” she said.

“It’s about having the strength to leave a comfortable, mundane existence behind in search of enriching experiences and a new lease of life. The idea really came from observing people on trains and buses… watching the body language and expressions of people doing a job they didn’t really want to be doing.”

Alongside the single announcement is an accompanying video which you can watch below.

Reflecting on the music video’s narrative, Bloom said, “The story begins in Mary’s run-down suburban home – which was my sharehouse at the time – with her husband drunk and unresponsive on the couch. After moments of taking in her life over the past 60 years, she gains clarity and decides to finally leave. The story then follows Mary on her journey of rediscovery.”

The track was due to receive its live premiere at Melbourne’s Old Bar but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Mary’ is available to stream now.