Harper Bloom shares music video for new single ‘Sydney Road’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Harper Bloom has released a community-inspired music video for her brand new single, ‘Sydney Road’.

Boasting a catchy chorus and an unabashed lyrical honesty, ‘Sydney Road’ – released yesterday (November 5) – sees Bloom pay homage to the suburb of Brunswick in her adopted home city.

“‘Sydney Road’ was written at a time when I was moving out of Brunswick in Melbourne’s 2020 lockdown and reminiscing on all the amusing experiences I’d had on Sydney Road, making amazing memories with strangers,” the artist explained of the track’s origins in a press release.

“The song is based around myself and a neighbour I had at the time. We are both lonely in different ways, and we are from completely different walks of life, but I reached out to her and we formed a unique and unlikely friendship which has become both incredibly valuable and rewarding.”

Watch the accompanying music video below:

On the official music video, Bloom added: “The clip was filmed on Sydney Road on the first day we got out of lockdown, so I wanted it to be an ode to Melbourne reopening! Sydney Road is a melting pot so rich in history and diversity and I wanted that to be celebrated in this clip, coinciding with a story of two lonely strangers that become genuine friends.”

The track follows the release of Bloom’s debut EP, ‘Faith, Sex & Skin’, which dropped back in June. It featured Bloom’s previous singles, ‘Mary’, ‘Walk My Way’, ‘You’re The Music’, ‘Sunflower Girl’ and ‘Shaky Bones’, the latter released to coincide with the EP’s announcement.