Harper Bloom shares playful new single ‘Walk My Way’

Perth singer-songwriter Harper Bloom has shared a new single, ‘Walk My Way’, with an accompanying music video.

The cut is taken from Bloom’s forthcoming EP, entitled ‘Faith, Sex and Skin’, currently without a release date. The music video, shot entirely in coronavirus-imposed quarantine, features Bloom and her girlfriend in their Brunswick home. It was brought to life with the aid of director and cinematographer David Hansen.

‘Walk My Way’ was produced by Melbourne multi-instrumentalist/producer Benjamin McCarthy, known for his work with other Australian acts including G Flip, Gordi, Alex the Astronaut, Thelma Plum and more.

According to a press release, ‘Walk My Way’ revolves around “the sense of self-doubt that tends to accompany a one-sided crush”.

“I think ‘Walk My Way’ applies to anyone who feels like they’re not good enough for someone, whether that’s due to wealth, looks, gender, etc,” said Bloom in a statement.

“As the song unfolds, it reveals that learning to overcome self-doubt is important, because there are beautiful people in this world who see through all those superficial things and choose to love you, despite the judgement of others.”

‘Walk My Way’ is the second single from ‘Faith, Sex and Skin’, following Bloom’s debut release ‘Mary’ in early April.