Harper Finn drops a new single with a positive mantra, ‘Dance Away These Days’

New Zealand alt-pop singer-songwriter Harper Finn returns today (October 2) with a carefree new single, ‘Dance Away The Days’.

In a press release, Harper explained that “A quote that always inspired me and the song was on by [writer] Samuel Beckett; ‘Dance first. Think later. It’s the natural order.'”

The new release was co-produced by five-time Grammy winner Cole MGN (Beck, Snoop Dogg, Blood Orange) and Tobias Kuhn (Dean Lewis, Milky Chance).

The track was released with an official music video, co-directed by James K Lowe and Nicole Miller-Wong.

The choreography was arranged by Finn and Joshua Cesan. In the sumptuous visual, we see Finn in a minimalist setting using shifts in lighting and backdrops to reflect the simple message in his lyrics.

Watch it below:

‘Dance Away These Days’ is the follow-up to his latest singles ‘Norway’, ‘Teenage Queen’ and debut offering ‘Conversations (With The Moon)’.

A pensive musician, upon the release of debut ‘Conversations (With The Moon)’, Finn said, “The idea for Conversations (With The Moon) came to me as I walked home alone from a house party one night. I was walking along the empty streets while my mind raced around the night that was, accompanied only by the moonlight.”