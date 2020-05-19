GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Harry Fox teams up with Chelsea Warner for new single ‘Ignite’

His third single of the year so far

By Jackson Langford
harry fox 2020 press pic supplied
Credit: Press

Brisbane producer Harry Fox has released his latest single ‘Ignite’, featuring vocalist Chelsea Warner. Listen to it below.

‘Ignite’ marks Fox’s third official release of 2020, following the drop of ‘Black Summer’ at the beginning of the year and his remix of Isadore’s track ‘Raven’.

Advertisement

“Chelsea sent me this R&B demo that blew my mind – as soon as I heard it I had to do my thing on it,” Fox said in a press statement.

“I couldn’t get her amazing melodies out of my head and I knew that if I made the production slap just right we’d have something super special on our hands. It honestly took over a year to get this one right, but now we’ve got this unique, R&B influenced, slow-but-fat dance track…”

Fox officially gave the single its launch late last week, with a 42 minute live-streamed set that saw him show off his various production and instrumental talents. You can watch that set here.

While Fox has released three official singles this year, that isn’t his only musical output. Earlier this month, he submitted his entry into triple j Unearthed’s ‘DIY Supergroup’ competition with his song ‘U WNT BE RDY’. The competition allows for any artist or act to use samples from artists like Flume, Tame Impala, Amy Shark and Tkay Maidza, and rework them into an entirely new track.

‘Ignite’ is available to stream/download now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.