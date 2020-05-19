Harry Fox teams up with Chelsea Warner for new single ‘Ignite’

Brisbane producer Harry Fox has released his latest single ‘Ignite’, featuring vocalist Chelsea Warner. Listen to it below.

‘Ignite’ marks Fox’s third official release of 2020, following the drop of ‘Black Summer’ at the beginning of the year and his remix of Isadore’s track ‘Raven’.

“Chelsea sent me this R&B demo that blew my mind – as soon as I heard it I had to do my thing on it,” Fox said in a press statement.

“I couldn’t get her amazing melodies out of my head and I knew that if I made the production slap just right we’d have something super special on our hands. It honestly took over a year to get this one right, but now we’ve got this unique, R&B influenced, slow-but-fat dance track…”

Fox officially gave the single its launch late last week, with a 42 minute live-streamed set that saw him show off his various production and instrumental talents. You can watch that set here.

While Fox has released three official singles this year, that isn’t his only musical output. Earlier this month, he submitted his entry into triple j Unearthed’s ‘DIY Supergroup’ competition with his song ‘U WNT BE RDY’. The competition allows for any artist or act to use samples from artists like Flume, Tame Impala, Amy Shark and Tkay Maidza, and rework them into an entirely new track.

‘Ignite’ is available to stream/download now.