Harry Hains’ estate shares posthumous cover of Nancy Sinatra song ‘Bang Bang’

The family of actor Harry Hains – aka ANTIBOY – have released his second posthumous track today (August 18), his cover of the Nancy Sinatra classic ‘Bang Bang’.

According to a press statement, the song, originally penned by the late Sonny Bono for Cher and turned into a seductive classic by Sinatra, now receives a whole new interpretation by ANTIBOY, with both characters in the story being switched to male and ANTIBOY turning “a hetro[sic]-classic into a sombre, LGBTI-focused song of woe and strength”.

Hains’ cover is intended to “transport viewers into a utopia of Harry’s vision for the future, where humans are free of constructs and art, music and games converge”.

Advertisement

The new release is the follow-up to ANTIBOY’s first posthumous track ‘Good Enough’, released in June. Both tracks are taken from his forthcoming EP ‘A Glitch In Paradise’, due out later this year.

Hains passed away in January of this year following a battle with addiction. Best known for his appearance on drama series American Horror Story and The OA, Hains also starred in several films, including The Surface and Groupies in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Prior to his death, Hains discussed the concept of ANTIBOY, saying the project “offers a portal into an age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels”.