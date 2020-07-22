Harry Hains’ family release video for posthumous single ‘Good Enough’

The family of Australian actor Harry Hains has released a music video for his posthumous single ‘Good Enough’.

The track was released in June under Hains’ artist name, ANTIBOY, and is taken from his forthcoming concept EP, ‘A Glitch In Paradise’, due for a posthumous release later this year.

The animated video was produced by The OA actor’s brother, Sam Hains, and, according to a press release, “depicts Harry’s vision for the future of our world, showing the souls of two beings – equally human and bionic – longing for connection, acceptance, and love”.

Watch the video for ‘Good Enough’ below:

Prior to his death, Hains discussed the concept of ANTIBOY, saying the project “offers a portal into an age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels”.

“ANTIBOY is this place of true equality. The surface doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s really who we are…that’s what matters – the amalgamation of our memories and experiences. We are one human consciousness.”

Hains passed away in January following a battle with addiction and mental health problems. He was 27 years old.

The actor was best known for his work in television on American Horror Story and The OA, and for his film work in 2015’s The Surface and 2018’s Groupies.