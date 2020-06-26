Harry Hains’ family releases actor’s first posthumous single as ANTIBOY

The family of the late Harry Hains has released ‘Good Enough’, the Australian actor’s first posthumous single under his musical moniker of ANTIBOY.

A soaring blend of rock, electronica and gothic pop, it’s the first track to be released from Hains’ forthcoming EP ‘A Glitch in Paradise’, which is slated for release later this year.

Listen to ‘Good Enough’ below:

Hains is best known for his appearances on drama series such as American Horror Story and The OA. Following heavily in the footsteps of his mother, actress and singer Jane Badler, he also starred in multiple films, including 2015’s ‘The Surface’ and ‘Groupies’ in 2018. He passed away in January of this year following a battle with addiction.

‘A Glitch in Paradise’ envisages Hains as the robotic, genderless character ANTIBOY, exploring artificial intelligence and non-binary existence.

Speaking about his music as ANTIBOY prior to his death, Hains commented that the project “represents the idea that most things that we are taught to believe in are an illusion. The idea of gender, sexuality and race are social constructs.

“ANTIBOY is this place of true equality. The surface doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s really who we are … that’s what matters – the amalgamation of our memories and experiences. We are one human consciousness.”

A release date has not yet been announced for ‘A Glitch in Paradise’.