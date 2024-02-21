Harry Styles’ alleged stalker sent him 8,000 cards in less than a month, court hears

A woman accused of stalking Harry Styles is said to have sent the singer 8,000 cards in less than a month.
Myra Carvalho, 35, sent the soloist and former One Direction member handwritten letters and ordered numerous cards for him online that were subsequently sent to his address, Harrow Crown Court was told (via BBC News).
According to prosecutors, some of the cards sent to Styles by Carvalho were wedding-themed. Two of the letters were hand-delivered to the ‘As It Was’ artist’s address, they claimed.
Carvalho, who is a Brazilian citizen, had been staying in a backpacking hostel in Earl’s Court, west London after arriving in the UK last December. The court was told that her family were unaware that she had travelled to the country.
Carvalho did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the same court on April 19.
Back in 2019, a homeless man who stayed outside Styles’ house for several months was found guilty of stalking the pop star. Styles told the court that he was left feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable” after being stalked by Pablo Tarazaga-Orero.
In other news, Styles attended Luton Town’s game against Manchester United at Kenilworth Road last Sunday (February 18) along with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig.
It was recently revealed that Styles had been in consideration to play a key role in the new Mean Girls film.