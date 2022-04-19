Harry Styles announces 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Harry Styles has announced the Australian and New Zealand leg of his world tour will take place in 2023.

The singer is set to perform five stadium shows next February and March, after being forced to cancel a string of dates in the region (originally announced in 2020) before being postponed indefinitely and eventually cancelled earlier this year.

The tour will kick off on February 20 in Perth, continuing along to Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Sydney before wrapping up in Auckland on March 7. Support on all shows will come from Wet Leg. See dates and venues below.

Tickets for Styles’ Australian and New Zealand tour will go on general sale next Wednesday (April 27). There’s a pre-sale for those who had tickets to Styles’ cancelled tour dates which begins tomorrow (April 21), along with a Ticketmaster and Live Nation pre-sale next Tuesday (April 26). Find all ticketing details here.

Styles was originally set to perform a string of arena dates in Australia in November of 2020. Those dates were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Styles commenting at the time: “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months.”

Dates in the UK and Europe that were originally scheduled for April of 2020, then pushed back to February and March 2021, were also postponed indefinitely in December of 2020, with rescheduled dates unveiled back in January of this year. That run will now kick off in June.

When Styles does return to Australian shores next year, he’ll have songs from forthcoming third album ‘Harry’s House’ in tow. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Fine Line’ is set to arrive on May 20, and has been previewed with lead single ‘As It Was’.

Over the weekend, making his debut appearance at Coachella with a headline set, the singer debuted two unreleased songs – ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’ – and was joined by Shania Twain to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One’.

Harry Styles’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Monday 20 – Perth, HBF Park

Friday 24 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday 28 – Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

MARCH

Friday 3 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Tuesday 7 – Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium