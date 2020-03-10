Harry Styles announces Australian tour

After the release of a teaser website last week, Harry Styles has announced a 2020 Australian tour.

On Sunday (March 8), the popstar shared a website on social media with the domain tasteslikestrawberries.com – a reference to the opening lyric of his song ‘Watermelon Sugar’. The website contained a countdown to zero, which was marked for 6am AEDT this morning (March 11).

Styles will promote his 2019 album ‘Fine Line’ when he arrives on our shores in November. His tour will begin at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, before heading through Brisbane, Melbourne and finishing in Perth.

British pop singer Mabel will support Styles across all dates. The shows will mark Styles’ second run of shows as a solo artist in Australia, after last playing the country’s arenas in 2018.

Styles has been keeping busy since the release of ‘Fine Line’, which he played for Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven” prior to its release. He has also announced his upcoming ‘Harryween’ Halloween concert with Orville Peck, collaborated with Lizzo to cover her 2019 hit ‘Juice’ and even brought out Stormzy to perform ‘Vossi Bop’ at a secret London show.

Two presales for the tour begin next week – American Express card holders will get their chance at 1pm AEDT on March 17, with Live Nation members following at 1pm AEDT on March 19. General sale begins 2pm AEDT March 20. The full set of dates and venues is below.

Harry Styles 2020 Australian Tour:

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (November 20)

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (26)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (28)

Perth, RAC Arena (December 2)