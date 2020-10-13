Harry Styles announces ‘Fine Line’ vinyl box set to mark first anniversary

Harry Styles will mark the first anniversary of his latest album ‘Fine Line’ with a limited edition vinyl box set.

Scheduled to start shipping from December 11 – nearly a year after the album was first released – the box set will include two LPs, ten gloss prints of Styles by album photographer Tim Walker, and a 24-page Fine Line at the Forum lyrics zine.

It also comes with a pair of white cotton gloves to handle items with care.

Check it out below – pre-orders are available now.

‘Fine Line’ arrived back in December of 2019 after being previewed with singles like ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

In a four-star review, NME said Styles’ sophomore album saw him taking the “nostalgic sound” of his 2017 debut and combining it “with soaring pop sensibilities”.

“For the most part… Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”

Styles, who originally planned to spend much of this year touring ‘Fine Line’, has since postponed dates until next year. The former One Direction singer is now set to kick off a slew of European shows in February 2021, with a North American run due to begin in August 2021.

